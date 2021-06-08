The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Recreation Department is offering a class on first aid for pets on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Center.
Residents are invited to come and learn how to provide a healthy and safe lifestyle for pets including pet CPR, choking and basic first aid treatment. To help build knowledge and hands-on skills, canine and feline training mannequins will be used during the class.
This training program by American Emergency Response Training Center is endorsed by the ASPCA. Cost of $45 includes take-home materials and a certification. Register online for Course #5570 at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.