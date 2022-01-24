Ask any native Arizonan and chances are they’ll be able to rattle off the “Five Cs of Arizona” without hesitation: copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate. These vital industries helped grow the Arizona economy and assisted in driving the population and business growth of the state.
Today, the Five Cs account for nearly $1.3 billion in annual GDP for Arizona. Brush up on your Five Cs knowledge and learn about the industries that were pivotal in the development of Arizona at these Community Center presentations in February.
*Cotton, Wednesday, Feb. 2, Course #6319. The first of Arizona’s Five Cs will be presented by guest speaker Kevin Rogers, president of the AZ Farm Bureau and Executive vice president of the AZ Cotton Growers Association. Cotton is one of the most prominent agricultural commodities in Arizona.
*Climate is Monday, Feb. 7, Course #6313 with guest speaker David Ramirez of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. He will speak about the number one reason people move to Arizona – climate. Ramirez will highlight the rise of the airport from $100,000 into a $38 billion enterprise, how COVID-19 has affected passenger traffic, the success of the Phoenix Sky Train and plans for the future.
*Citrus is Wednesday, Feb. 16, Course #6314. Citrus is an Arizona icon and is engrained into the landscape throughout the temperate areas of the state from Yuma to Safford and from Nogales to Kingman. Guest speaker is Olly Freeman of the Orange Patch, one of Mesa’s most popular Farmer Markets.
*Cattle is the topic on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Course #6322. Many don’t think about cattle as a thriving industry in Arizona, but it ranks at the top and earns the title as one of Arizona’s Five Cs. Guest speaker Cassie Lyman, of Lyman Ranches and the AZ Cattle Growers Association, will talk about how cattle are protected, ranching is promoted and how Arizona cattle are the grassroots of present and future generations.
*Copper will be discussed Monday, Feb. 28. Course #6323. Copper is a premier industry in the state and the richest metal of Arizona’s Five Cs. Guest speaker Steve Trussell, executive director of the Arizona Mining Association, will expand on the Arizona mining industry and how it impacts the economy.
Each presentation will take place at 3 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Free for 2022 Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Programs are sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.