Seasonal residents of Fountain Hills may be seeking advice on how to prepare their home before leaving the desert heat for the summer months.
Jeff Stack of HomeWatch Neighbor is professionally trained, bonded and insured and has been in business for four years and will present valuable information on essential things that should be done when leaving home for a weekend, a week, a month or longer. The presentation will be Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, located at 13001 N. La Montana.