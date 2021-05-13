The Fountain Hills Activity Center is inviting residents to participate in an interactive seminar regarding light therapy.
This seminar will showcase the health benefits of light therapy and why it’s more than just pain management. According to organizers, it’s an all-natural way to slow down the aging process.
Meet Certified Light Therapist CJ Cardona of Fountain Hills, who will describe the science behind light therapy and why it works. Conditions that can be helped with light therapy include arthritis, peripheral neuropathy, back, neck, knee or shoulder pain. Complimentary light therapy sessions will be offered to all attendees. Bring a calendar to secure a date and time.
The seminar will take place on Monday, May 17, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The program is free for Activity Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Activity Center at 480-816-5200 to register for course #5842.
Social distancing and masks required.