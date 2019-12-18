The Town of Fountain Hills welcomed 18 former and current mayors and council members to a luncheon on Dec. 10 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the vote to incorporate the town.
Mayor Ginny Dickey was present to greet first Mayor John Cutillo and former Mayors Jerry Miles and Jay Schulm, just half the group that has served the town in that capacity. Others who have been mayor include the late Sharon Morgan, Jon Beydler, Linda Kavanagh and the late Wally Nichols.
A dozen of those who have served as council members were present for the event including Joe Bill, Nick DePorter, Charlie Fox, Cassie Hansen, Ed Kehe, Don Lawrence, Sherry Leckrone, Henry Leger, Alan Magazine, John McNeil, Rick Melendez, Al Poma, Mike Scharnow, David Spelich and Cecil Yates.
Those recognized who were unable to attend include Sid Apps, Mike Archambault, Harry Barber, Dennis Brown, Dennis Contino, Richard Haugen, Sharon Hutcheson, John Kavanagh, Marti Lemieux, Mike Minarsich, Dr. Bill O’Brien, Susan Ralphe, Leesa Stevens, Art Tolis and Marianne Wiggishoff.
Those who served and have passed away are remembered including, Frank Clark, Wally Hudson, Keith McMahan, Pen Mower, Kathleen Nicola, Peg Tibbets and John Wyman.
“What an honor to be in a room full of people who gave and give such a large part of your lives to serving the community,” Mayor Dickey said. “You and your families have been so generous with your time, energy and talents. All to help build a better future, full of good memories and new adventures for people you will never meet.
“How lucky I am,” Dickey continued, “to have gotten to know and work with so many of you over the years…mayors and council, managers, staff and volunteers building relationships, seeing some of your kids have kids, maybe having a few of the same teachers, and getting summer jobs at our local establishments.”
Rick Melendez announced during the luncheon that he received, for the Town of Fountain Hills, a congratulatory note from El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco.
“We…take great pride in having the honor and privilege of the development of one of our country’s cities associated as a Sister City with Fountain Hills since 2006,” Tinoco stated. “The efforts made by Mayors Sharon Morgan, Jerry Miles, Wally Nichols, Jay Schlum, Linda Kavanagh and current Mayor Ginny Dickey have been powerful, respected and recognized through international awards give your town.
“The Embassy of the United States, through their last two ambassadors have taken pride in participating in the celebration of the naming of Fountain Hills Village in the small, mountain coffee community of Ataco.
“We thereby salute on this important occasion the above named mayors, their staff units and the residents of the Town of Fountain Hills and desire to continue the ongoing relationship between our two nations.”
Dickey said she has learned first-hand how visitors see Fountain Hills through the scenic beauty, shopping and restaurants and the people they meet, something in which residents can take pride.
“These things don’t happen by accident,” Dickey said. “Even when we [council members] aren’t always on the same page about revenue or, say, a development or two, we have all of you, and many others including business, tourism and regional partners, utility suppliers, MCO and public safety professionals to thank for the vision and dedication to making Fountain Hills the place people will want to call home for the next 30 or 50 years.”