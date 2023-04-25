The Fountain Hills Leadership Academy (FHLA) is kicking off its 2023 class to educate potential new local leaders.
This comprehensive experience, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (FHCCA), is designed to develop better-informed citizens. The eight-week course is an immersion into the Town’s governmental processes, civic and community services, public safety and environmental management.
Fifteen people will be selected for the FHLA Class VII, which will run from Sept. 14 through Nov. 2.
The course kicks off with an evening reception prior to the first day of class and ends with a graduation ceremony after the completion of the last session. Classes will take place on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Along the way, participants will meet community leaders and share ideas about the future of Fountain Hills.
The general sessions are as follows: I Love Fountain Hills, Know Your Town Government, Nonprofits/Business Development, Fountain Hills Unified School District, Public Safety, Environmental Stewardship/Community Services, Sanitary District/Fountain Park and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
This year’s committee is made up of class alumni under the leadership of Larry Cole, Gina Waldo, Rory Wilson and Maryann O’Connor. Interested participants are asked to apply at the FHCCA website, iLoveFountainHills.org. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 7.
The class participation fee is $250 per student and participants must commit to all eight weeks of the program.
Residents of Fountain Hills and surrounding communities who have an interest in learning more about their community and getting involved are encouraged to apply for this extensive leadership information program.
Local businesses are asked to become sponsors at a cost of $250. Sponsors will be included in one of the class days, get to know the participants and share about their business.