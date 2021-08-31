The Fountain Hills Leadership Academy announced its fifth year beginning in September.
Class V has 17 participants who will attend the eight-week program while being immersed in Town governmental processes, civic and community services, civic and community services, public safety, local publications, non-profit organizations, local schools and economic development.
The academy is an affiliate of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association and is designed to develop informed citizens to inspire involvement in the community.
This year’s class includes Mark Biermann, Julie Bonnet, Joyce Brown, Zarrin Caldwell, Debbie Elder, Stephen Gay, Sherry Irwin and Patrick Garman.
Others are Kristin Larson, Peggy McMahon, Michael Pameditis, Cheryl Ponzo, Lainie Renne, April Sessner, Jeff Stack, Nicholas Stumpf and Michael Winters.
An opening reception kicks off the program when the new class gathers with government officials and past Leadership Academy members Sept. 15.
At the end of the eight-week class, students will present special projects based on what they learned during the course as well as on ways they hope to impact the community.
This year’s academy will continue the mission of the organization by identifying current leaders as well as emerging leaders in Fountain Hills. It also will deepen participants’ knowledge of opportunities and challenges facing the community.
Since its inaugural class in 2016, the Leadership Academy has graduated 62 Fountain Hills residents through the comprehensive program.
Graduates from previous years have continued their involvement and are making an impact on the community as Town commissioners, Town government officials, non-profit organizers or are involved in various organizations.