The Fountain Hills Leadership Academy is kicking off its 2020 class to educate potential new local leaders.
This comprehensive experience, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, is designed to develop better-informed citizens. The eight-week course is an immersion into the town’s governmental processes, civic and community services, public safety and environmental management. Fifteen residents will be chosen for FHLA Class 5, which will run from Sept. 9 through Nov. 5.
Classes will take place on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The course kicks off with an evening reception the first week of September and ends with a graduation ceremony in early November. Along the way, participants will meet community leaders and share ideas about the future of Fountain Hills.
The general sessions are as follows: About Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Sanitary District; Fort McDowell; The Fountain Hills Times and public safety; youth and senior services; know your town government; environmental stewardship and Chamber of Commerce; local schools; cultural and civic engagement.
This year’s committee is made up of the 2019 graduating class under the leadership of Dave Corlett and Jennifer Roman. Interested participants are asked to apply at the FHCCA website, iLoveFountainHills.org. Class participation fee is $125 per student. Participants are asked to commit to all eight weeks of education on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Fountain Hills residents who want to gain a deeper understanding of how the town operates and what opportunities for service and leadership are available in the community are encouraged to apply. Local businesses are asked to become sponsors at a cost of $250. Sponsors will be included in one of the class days, get to know the participants and share about their business.