The Town Council has approved an extension of its law enforcement services contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for an additional year.
The budget amount for law enforcement for the next fiscal year is just under $5.5 million.
Although the vote to approve the agreement was unanimous, a couple council members expressed their displeasure with the contract.
“Since I was elected this is something I have watched,” Councilman David Spelich said. “MCSO is not fulfilling its contract to the Town of Fountain Hills.”
Spelich is a retired Chicago police officer and continues in law enforcement with the State of Arizona.
“The residents are not getting what they pay for,” Spelich said. “This is not a reflection on the people who work here, I have the utmost respect for Captain Kratzer and the deputies who work here. They are doing their best with what they are provided.”
Spelich said it is about the higher-ups in the department, right up to Sheriff Paul Penzone.
“I think it is galling to come and ask for more money,” Spelich said. “I’ve got seven more months in this (council) seat to prove what I’m saying is true.
“I will vote for this, but hold my nose while doing so,” he added.
Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel said he agreed with Spelich 100%, but would also reluctantly vote for the contract.
Council members asked staff the status of public safety services evaluations currently underway. Town Manager Grady Miller said the fire department evaluation is nearly done, and he expects it can be presented for a work study in late June. He said they are still working on details of a public forum on the topic.
Miller had no specific timeline regarding the law enforcement study. He believes it could be ready in early fall. They hope to have a public forum on that report also.