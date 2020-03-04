The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board has announced the promotion of Betsy LaVoie to the position of Chamber CEO effective immediately.
LaVoie joined the Fountain Hills Chamber a year ago as membership manager. In September, LaVoie assumed the role of executive director, filling a vacancy created by the departure of Scott Soldat-Valenzuela. After four months in this new role, LaVoie impressed the Chamber Board with her outstanding performance, according to LeeAnn Torkelson, board chair.
“Betsy has elevated the Chamber in both operational efficiency and reputation,” Torkelson said. “Community feedback on Chamber performance is overwhelmingly positive. The Chamber board is proud to award Betsy this well-deserved promotion.”