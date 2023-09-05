The Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association’s Committee of Architecture reviewed and approved three permit applications and one change to an existing plan at the meeting held on July 25, with no applications in need of further review. Four more plans were approved at the Aug. 1 meeting, along with an additional change to an existing plan.
Approvals were as follows:
*15605 Sycamore – Owner, Matthews; driveway.
*10609 Appian Way – Owner, Brader; reroof.
*15931 Tumbleweed – Owner, Gaughan; repaint.
*15651 Grassland – Owner, Guillen; addition.
*16405 Cobblestone – Owner, RGB Construction; single family home.
*10832 Middlecoff – Owner, Nicotera; garage addition.
*15622 Audubon – Owner, Prynn; repaint.
Approvals to changes were as follows:
*12058 Lamont – Owner, Moore; remodel.
*15747 Greystone – Owner, Dardin; remodel wall.
The NPOA welcomes member homeowners who are interested in serving the NPOA Board of Directors or the Neighborhood Committee of Architecture.
All interested members should contact the NPOA office at 480-837-5317 or visit the NPOA/NCOA website at npoafh.org for more information.
The Neighborhood Committee of Architecture (NCOA) meets Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. to review plans submitted during the previous week. Deadlines for permit submittal is Fridays at 2 p.m. to be reviewed on the following Tuesday.
The NPOA Board of Directors meets the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m.
Any questions may be directed to the NPOA office at 480-837-5317, or visit the NPOA website at npoafh.org for more information.