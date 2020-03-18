Cancellations for the following events or activities that have been announced today are as follows:
Fountain Hills Girl Scouts have announced they are cancelling the rummage sale that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Baptist Church.
There are no immediate plans to reschedule the sale.
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled.
American Legion Post #58 has announced that it will not be holding outside events at the Legion Post until further notice.
At a meeting of the Yavapai Nation Tribal Council on Wednesday morning, March 18, the council voted to temporarily close the WeKoPa Casino Resort and the tribal government offices through Thursday, April 2.