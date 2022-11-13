Tuesday, Nov. 15, will be the final session for the current Town Council as three members will have their terms expire for the first session in December.
There is a busy agenda for the final meeting of the group as it also includes a workshop session to discuss repairs to the Community Center following the regular meeting.
The council will hear a presentation on the annual Development Fee Audit Report from Willdan Financial Services. They will also consider action on a proposed 2023 legislative agenda. Town Legislative liaison Jack Lunsford will make the presentation.
Staff is asking the council to consider additional funding for the Pumphouse Pilot Art Project. Fewer artists applied for the program so there are insufficient funds to cover costs.
The council will hold a hearing and consider an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance related to Special Use Permits.
There is also a short-term rental ordinance on the agenda for consideration.
The council is being asked to approve an amendment to a professional services agreement with Top Leaf Tree Services for professional tree service. There is also an amendment to an agreement with Cactus Transport for pavement maintenance services.
There is a contract proposal with American Ramp for expansion and renovation of the Skate Park at Desert Vista Park. This is a $731,640 contract award.
A builder is asking the Town to consider a cut and fill waiver for construction of a home on Firerock Country Club Drive. The plans call for cuts in excess of 10 feet.
The council will recognize Stellar Students of the month from the School District. There is a proclamation declaring Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday. The annual financial audit by Heinfeld Meech & Co. will be presented.
Staff will have a video presentation on the Make a Difference Day event, and a first quarter economic development update.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.