It’s the final week for the FHUSD PTO coin drive and, with the national coin shortage, organizers are asking potential last-minute participants to make a donation online at fhusdpto.org.
For those who still wish to drop off physical change, jugs are located in the front office of Fountain Hills High School, Fountain Hills Middle School and McDowell Mountain Elementary School.
This year’s Gold Sponsor is Michael Maroon of Silvertree Wealth Partners, who will match a percentage of the total if the PTO collects $2,000 during this year’s drive.
“Every donation makes a difference,” said PTO President Jelaine Goldapper. “It only takes a little change to make big change.”
This event will come to a close Friday evening, Aug. 20, with the jups on display at the Back to School Bash in Four Peaks Park.