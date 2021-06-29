June has come to an end, which means that today, Wednesday, June 30, is the last day for people to buy the delicious corn and other products from the annual Sweet Corn Market.
Organizer Betsy Hess said this year’s market was not as successful as last year’s, but she is grateful for the support from residents and visitors.
“It was a little surprising we were down from last year since last year we were in the pandemic,” Hess said. “But for whatever reason, maybe the heat, kept Wednesday customers away. Saturdays were still great, but our Wednesday markets were slower.”
The market will offer corn and other produce, including the possibility of tomatoes.
“Tomatoes have been great this year,” Hess said. “People have really loved them, and the season was longer than usual.”
She commented that one Saturday, the market opened early at 7:30 a.m., and 150 pounds of tomatoes were sold out by 8:40 a.m.
“I am hoping we have tomatoes for the last day,” Hess said.
She added that today would be a good day to stock up for the Fourth of July.
“You can’t have the Fourth of July without sweet corn,” she said.
The Sweet Corn Market is open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic, 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd.
This was the market’s eighth year in the community.