The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization is doing a 5K and fun run this January, and the last call to become a sponsor is this Friday, Dec. 23. Businesses can donate $250 to support the event and they will get their name on the back of the race t-shirt and be able to set up a booth to present their business at the race.
PTO Board member Robin Bratcher is the chairperson for the Feathers and Flapjacks 5K and Fun Run. She had previously worked on the ground level to set up a fundraising run for a nonprofit for injured veterans in Arizona about 10 years ago, and she’s using that experience to help plan Fountain Hills’ first PTO race.
There have been an idea for race fundraisers before in the PTO, but this is the first time it came to fruition. While the deadline to sponsor is this Friday, there is much more time to register before the race on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Bratcher and the PTO invite all members of the community to participate. The Fun Run will be four laps around the high school track, and the 5K will follow a trail around the high school campus through desert landscapes.
“Just being able to see part of our campus on their run, I think will connect them more to the community,” Bratcher said. “And it’s January, when everybody’s wanting to hit the ground running with getting in shape and getting healthy.”
The PTO has gained two more sponsors in the last week, Applai Relief and Mathnasium. This raises the total number of sponsors to nine as of Friday, Dec. 16.
Registration for both the 5K and Fun Run includes a complementary t-shirt designed by local artist Alissa Costello. Registration for the 5K is $50, and $35 for the Fun Run, but prices will rise as the event approaches. The Flapjack breakfast tickets are sold separately for $10 to benefit the Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club.
To learn more, register or become a sponsor, visit fhusdpot.org/event/5k or fhusdpto.org and then click on the event page. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to help Fountain Hills Unified School District schools.