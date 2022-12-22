FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization is doing a 5K and fun run this January, and the last call to become a sponsor is this Friday, Dec. 23. Businesses can donate $250 to support the event and they will get their name on the back of the race t-shirt and be able to set up a booth to present their business at the race.

PTO Board member Robin Bratcher is the chairperson for the Feathers and Flapjacks 5K and Fun Run. She had previously worked on the ground level to set up a fundraising run for a nonprofit for injured veterans in Arizona about 10 years ago, and she’s using that experience to help plan Fountain Hills’ first PTO race.