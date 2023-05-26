Maricopa County Public Health (MCPH) is conducting a survey to better understand the health of the community and its needs moving forward.
MCPH does not typically get a sizable number of responses from Fountain Hills, Fort McDowell or the Verdes, and organizers are hoping to get a better view of these communities with the 2023 survey.
“The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Survey, also referred to as the Community Health Assessment (CHA) Survey, is a comprehensive data collection effort to identify the strengths, challenges and opportunities to address and improve public health,” according to the MCPH website. “Every three years, Maricopa County Public Health, in collaboration with community organizations, municipalities and healthcare partners, conducts a survey to develop a deeper understanding from residents about issues related to quality of life, availability of essential services, physical and mental health, and more.
“The information gathered from the survey facilitates planning and guides the work toward making Maricopa County a healthier place for all.”
The survey is open to anyone in Maricopa County ages 12 and up and is available in 14 different languages. Responses are anonymous and kept confidential, and the survey should take about 15 minutes to complete.