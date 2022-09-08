The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson to create a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

The project is scheduled to start this week north of the community of Rye and stretch nine miles up to Indian Road, which is mileposts 241 to 250. Drivers heading to and from the Valley and Payson and the White Mountains area should expect lane restrictions and travel delays during the project.