The Town of Fountain Hills has a new landscaping contractor with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. The Town Council approved a contract with BrightView Landscape Services, Inc. at its May 19 regular session.
Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes told the council BrightView is the largest landscape company in the United States, with operations in Arizona since 1973. The agreement approved by the council is an annual amount not to exceed $388,012.10, plus a $50,000 owners allowance for emergency expenditures. The contract includes four annual renewal options.
Snipes said the town received four responses from its request for proposals. The bids cover work that includes parks, medians, open space and facilities. The four proposals were reviewed and scored by a five-person panel. Snipes said the BrightView proposal scored 474 of a possible 500 maximum points in the review. He said that was also far ahead of the next plan.
Town Manager Grady Miller noted that the landscape agreement is the town’s third largest contract for services behind law enforcement and fire/emergency medical.