The Town Council approved a new contract for landscape services for the town with Artistic Land Management Landscaping at its Feb. 1 meeting.
The council had to take up the mid-year contract after the previous contractor, Brightview, chose to terminate its agreement with the town effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Town Manager Grady Miller said there had been some issues with Brightview including a citizen complaint that took eight weeks to resolve with the company. He said the Town would not have renewed that agreement.
The scope of the Town’s work with a landscape contractor includes the majority of the parks, open space (washes) and median landscape maintenance. The activities include grounds keeping, mowing, trimming, pruning, overseed and weed abatement.
The town sought requests for proposals for a new contractor and received four bids. A five-person panel evaluated the bids to select the most qualified contractor.
The panel recommended Artistic Land Management. The company has had the contract with the town previously and works with numerous other jurisdictions in the Valley and state.
The contract is for a one-year term that may be renewed up to four successive years. The annual amount is not to exceed $542,233 with the five-year total not to exceed $2,711,165.