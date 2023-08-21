Monday, Sept. 4, is the federal Labor Day holiday, with many people getting the day off.
In Fountain Hills the Town offices will be closed, as are the offices of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District and EPCOR Water company. The Community Center and Library will also be closed.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District will not have classes on Monday, and the offices will be closed.
Branches for the various banks in Fountain Hills are closed Monday for the holiday.
Labor Day is not a holiday for Republic Services and trash collection in Fountain Hills. Trash collection for Monday, as well as the remainder of the week, will take place as normally scheduled.
The Times Independent will not have deadline changes and wishes everyone an enjoyable and restful Labor Day holiday.