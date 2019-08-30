Monday, Sept. 2, is the federal Labor Day holiday with many people getting the day off.
In Fountain Hills the town offices will be closed, as are the offices of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District and EPCOR Water company. The Community Center and Library will also be closed.
The Fountain Hills School District and Fountain Hills Charter School will not have classes on Monday, and the offices will be closed.
Branches for the various banks in Fountain Hills are closed Monday for the holiday.
Labor Day is not a holiday for Republic Services and trash collection in Fountain Hills. Trash collection for Monday, as well as the remainder of the week, will take place as normally scheduled.
Due to the holiday, deadlines are impacted at The Times.
All display ads must be submitted by 3 p.m. Thursday. Classified “by the line” ads are to be in and paid for by 2 p.m. Friday.
On the editorial side, letters to the editor are to be submitted by noon Friday. For press releases, club announcements and other items, the deadline is 9 a.m. Friday.
The Times’ office will be closed on Monday. The staff wishes everyone a safe holiday weekend.