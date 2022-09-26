Sonora Quest Laboratories, Arizona’s leading diagnostic laboratory, announced it has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program to offer free COVID-19 laboratory testing for uninsured people who are either symptomatic, exposed or at high risk (including immunocompromised or pregnant).

“As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our communities, the restoration of free COVID PCR testing to uninsured patients is vital to ensure all Arizonans have the answers they need,” Dave Dexter said, president and chief executive officer for Sonora Quest.