The Kokopelli Eye Institute office in Fountain Hills has been shuttered.
The business, located in the Bashas’ shopping plaza, had been the subject of recent controversy when the owner, Dr. Michael Ham of Prescott Valley, was indicted by the Arizona Attorney General for insurance fraud.
A sign on the door of the office indicates the business was locked out of the premises by the property owner.
The note stated that subject to tenant lease effective June 2019, “the property owner has re-entered and taken possession of these premises solely for the purpose of exercising its landlord’s lieu on all nonexempt property owned by the tenant.”
A representative for Ham issued a statement on Jan. 17, related to the indictment.
“Dr. Michael Ham is a longstanding and trusted caregiver in the community for more than 20 years. At Kokopelli Eye Institute, patients are our number one priority. We remain open and our medical staff, including Dr. Ham, continues to provide quality care for our patients. We will vigorously oppose these charges and we believe we will ultimately be vindicated.”
Kokopelli has offices in Prescott Valley, Prescott, Wickenburg and Peoria besides Fountain Hills.