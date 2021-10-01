Koda, a seven-year-old Husky adopted from Arizona Husky Rescue, has been flying under the radar for a while.
No more. The beautiful blue-eyed girl has been mentioned in several stories about a kitty named Juliane. She basically saved Juliane’s life, discovering the cat encased in a cooler wrapped in a trash bag.
Koda and her owner, Barbara Moore, were out for their morning walk when Koda noticed a package sitting on a bench in front of Fearless Kitty Rescue.
“She basically went crazy,” Moore said. “She knew something was inside the trash bag. We could hear the poor thing screaming and crying.”
Moore undid the trash bag and opened the lid to the cooler. A terrified black cat was inside. And Koda was ready to play, or at least get a good sniff of the feline.
The kitty, who had not been named at that point, was not interested in playing or meeting Koda, and Moore was determined to keep Koda calm, the cat contained and at the same time contact someone who could help her.
Phone calls to Fearless Kitty were for naught since it was early morning, before the rescue opened. She was finally able to reach Pals Inn. Laura, from the pet resort, got to the Avenue of the Fountains within 15 minutes.
Fearless Kitty ultimately took possession of the kitty, named her Juliane (Danish for fearless) and took her to the vet for treatment.
But Koda slowly faded into the background as the cat took center stage.
The Times decided the dog needed some attention, too, since Koda basically saved the life of Juliane.
Moore was a little confused that the newspaper wanted to cover her dog, but Koda was the hero.
So much the hero that one of Moore’s dog park friends, Jane Hennessy, made her a red bandana with Koda’s name and “hero” emblazoned on it.
“Everyone needs to know she is a hero,” Hennessy said.
Koda has become a celebrity at the dog park. The day we met her, she hopped up on a bench (one of her habits), laid down, folded her paws in front of her and reigned over her kingdom.
“We call her the princess of the park,” Hennessy said. “She is such a lady.”
Moore clearly loves Koda.
“She is a great dog,” Moore said. “She did a good deed when she found the cat.”
Juliane has been adopted. And Koda has a huge fan club. A story with a really happy ending.