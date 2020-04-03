The Fearless Kitty Rescue “Wet Your Whiskers” fundraiser scheduled for May 8 has been postponed to Oct. 23 due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The event will take place from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Fearless Kitty, located at 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Advance tickets are still available and can be purchased online at fearlesskittyrescue.org/wet-your-whiskers. To mail checks payable to Fearless Kitty Rescue, send them to Fearless Kitty Rescue, P.O. Box 19601, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269. Include an email address, as that is how receipts will be sent. Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 after Sept. 15.
Closure
In addition to the postponement of this event the decision has been made to temporarily close the facility to the public until further notice – but the work of Fearless Kitty Rescue goes on.
“We have been taking precautionary steps to keep volunteers and staff healthy to keep saving kitties by following CDC guidelines and we will continue to do so,” said Kim Kamins, co-founder and CEO. “You can rest assured that our kitties will continue to be cared for during this time. We will fully re-open to the public as soon as possible.”
The rescue, however, is open by appointment only for interested adopters, fosters and for intake. Go to fearlesskittyrescue.org/contact/ for all contact information. Also, since Wet Your Whiskers is a major fundraiser for Fearless Kitty Rescue financial resources or supplies will be accepted.