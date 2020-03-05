The forecast for Saturday, March 7, indicates that skies will be mostly sunny and the high temperature should be about 78 degrees.
It sounds like perfect weather for the 18th annual Kite Flying Festival, “Basant Mela,” at Fountain Park.
Presented by the Pakistan Information and Cultural Organization (PICO), the festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The Town of Fountain Hills sponsors the festival.
Pakistan, India and China welcome spring each year with “Basant Mela.” The gathering at Fountain Park is the state’s largest kite festival.
Visitors can enjoy authentic Pakistani food, music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, henna/mehndi applications, jewelry and apparel.
The true stars of the day are the kites, some imported from Pakistan. Kites can be purchased for $5 to $10. Participants also can bring their own kites.
Omar Hameed, president of PICO, said expert kite flyers will again be on hand this year to demonstrate kite fights. The two-kite fights will be held at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
If you don’t know how to fly a kite, experts will assist novices in getting their kite in the sky. They will be wearing neon-colored vests.
Hameed said the lightweight kites used in the fights, as well as those available for sale can soar upwards of 200 feet.
“They fly much higher than the plastic kites,” he said. “And the little kids get so tickled seeing the kites flying so high.”
Kites come in various shapes, such as butterflies, airplanes and birds.
The wind has not fully cooperated at the past two festivals, but Hameed said he is hopeful there will be plenty of wind and sunshine for the day.
And it appears the weatherman is going to cooperate this year.