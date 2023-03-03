The Pakistan Information and Cultural Organization (PICO) will hold its annual kite festival in Fountain Park on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kite Flying is celebrated in many Asian countries to celebrate arrival of springtime. Kites are sold at the festival for a nominal cost of $5 to $7. People are welcome to bring their own kites. Many of the kites flown in previous years were large custom-made kites.
Organizers said Fountain Park provides the right wind conditions for an amazing kite flying experience.
In addition, there will be live music, various ethnic foods, henna tattoos and the star of the festival – hundreds of flying kites. There will also be live demonstrations of kite fights at 12 and 2 p.m. as shown in the movie, The Kite Runner.
Nearly 2,000 people have attended the festival in Fountain Park in previous years.