kites.JPG

The Pakistan Information and Cultural Organization (PICO) will hold its annual kite festival in Fountain Park on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kite Flying is celebrated in many Asian countries to celebrate arrival of springtime. Kites are sold at the festival for a nominal cost of $5 to $7. People are welcome to bring their own kites. Many of the kites flown in previous years were large custom-made kites.