arenberg.jpg

I. Kaufman Arenberg, MD, has lived in Fountain Hills about two years and he is following up his illustrious medical career by writing and lecturing on the enigma that was the life and death of artist Vincent van Gogh.

Dr. Arenberg will present a program based on his book, “Killing Vincent,” at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.