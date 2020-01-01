The Town of Fountain Hills had an early Christmas present for residents as the Recreation Department hosted an opening event for new playground apparatus at Four Peaks Park on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Hundreds turned out to check out the new equipment including some one-of-a-kind apparatus. The duo zip line is believed to be the longest in a public park in the state, and the Coco Wave swing is also unique.
Santa Claus also dropped by for a last-minute chance to greet children before his big day.
Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis made a major donation to the playgrounds with some help from the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation. Councilman Mike Scharnow, representing Noon Kiwanis, presented Mayor Ginny Dickey with a check for $15,000, of which, $5,000 was donated by the Johnson Family Foundation.
Improvements at Four Peaks are continuing with new sidewalks being installed and a new basketball court should be installed by late spring.