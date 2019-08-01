The Planning and Zoning Commission voted July 25 to recommend the Town Council approve a rezoning request for 16 acres of property surrounding the Bashas’ shopping center near downtown.
On a 6-0 vote the commission recommended amending the zoning on the property from commercial (C-2) with an entertainment overlay on a portion to a new designation of Keystone PAD.
Keystone Homes, based in Scottsdale, is proposing construction of 147 apartment units on the property which bounds Westby Drive to the west, Avenue of the Fountains on the south, Palisades Boulevard to the north and La Montana Drive on the east.
Brennan Ray, an attorney representing Keystone Homes, made the presentation before the commission.
Ray said Keystone has built or is in the process of building several similar communities across the Valley.
He called it a “non-traditional” apartment complex combining the best of single family home living and apartment life.
Keystone believes Baby Boomers looking for pre-retirement housing and Millennials not quite ready to purchase a home will be attracted to the community.
The proposed plan would construct 46 one-bedroom (20 duplex units), 81 two-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom units with a loft and nine three-bedroom, two story units.
Vehicle access to the property would be from Palisades Boulevard on the north and Avenue of the Fountains on the south. There is no proposed vehicular access to the site from Westby or La Montana. There are several pedestrian access points to the property along those streets.
On-site parking for the apartment units will be covered parking along driveways and also 36 garage spaces. There will be adequate covered outdoor parking for each of the rental units. The garage spaces would be leased in addition by any of the renters wanting the garage.
The developer proposes three housing styles for the site including Spanish, ranch and prairie with three color schemes per elevation type. The developer will create a pedestrian plaza at the intersection of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains.
The PAD requests for the project include changes to the interior drive aisles. Code requires 24-foot width with six-foot back-up in front of garages. The applicant is asking for a 27-foot drive with only two feet in front of the garages.
Parking requirements for visitors is .25 spaces per unit. The developer is asking to delete, but is requesting two spaces for one-bedroom units where the requirement is 1.5. They are also asking for parking spaces 18 feet deep as opposed to the requirement of 19 feet.
The developer is also seeking cut and fill waivers for the site. Town Senior Planner Marissa Moore showed mapping of the site dating back to the 1950 indicating that the entirety of the site has previously been disturbed, leaving no natural grade on which to base cut and fill requirements.
On the east side of the property behind the shopping center the garage units will be 14-feet in height, above the allowable six feet for retaining walls.
Town Code calls for 49 cubic-yard trash containers where the developer will provide 48 cubic yards.
There are also setback variances from the code.
The developer is also providing parallel parking slots along Westby Drive
A walkway through the property will connect several “grand paseo” parklike sites within the site.
Phased construction is proposed to begin at La Montana working west along Avenue of the Fountains to Westby Drive and north to Palisades.