Fountain Hills resident Kelly Smith has announced he has withdrawn from the 2022 mayoral election.
In a statement sent to The Times, Smith outlined his decision.
“With the utmost respect and admiration for the people of the Town of Fountain Hills, I began my campaign for mayor officially in October of last year,” the release states. “I collected over 550 signatures and met and spoke with hundreds of residents in an effort to represent them with fresh, conservative ideas.
“However, the recent invasion by Russia into Ukraine has directly and seriously affected me and my family in ways you could not imagine. My family must always be my priority; therefore, effective immediately, I will be withdrawing my candidacy in the mayoral race for Fountain Hills.
“I will continue to support the betterment of the town and wish all the remaining conservative candidates good luck. They have my continued support of their ideas to help achieve our goals for Fountain Hills. Thank you so much for this opportunity and your understanding. I also ask that you please respect my family’s privacy in this matter.
“I wish all the best for the greatest town in Arizona, Fountain Hills.”
Candidates for mayor and Town Council have until April 4 to file necessary paperwork. The times will provide a candidate update when the field has been finalized.