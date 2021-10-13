With the Town Council primary election still about nine months off, candidates are beginning to get in line to declare themselves for the mayor’s seat in the Town of Fountain Hills.
One of those is Kelly Smith, a Fountain Hills resident since 1998 and a real estate professional beginning shortly after that.
Smith said he is a political outsider with no previous experience in public office. However, he said seeing what is going on in Washington, D.C., and at the state and local level, he believes the best place for him to make a difference is locally.
Smith said real estate and politics do not really mix well together, so he has a low profile. However, he said he has kept his finger on the pulse of what is going on in politics.
“I feel I have to run,” Smith said. “I feel I can do something. I am concerned about the future of our town.”
Fiscal responsibility is where he wants to focus his efforts in leadership.
“The town seems to be spending money to solve problems that don’t need a solution,” Smith said.
He cited a proposed traffic signal at Palisades and Palomino boulevards and Eagle Ridge Drive as a recent example of council action.
“There needs to be a common sense approach to what the town really needs,” Smith said.
He said he is a pro-business advocate that will provide good sales tax revenue to support the town.
“I just want what is best for the town,” Smith said.
Smith has filed his initial paperwork, including a Statement of Interest in running as well as his Statement of Campaign Organization. He will need to collect at least 324, but no more than 647 signatures on nominating petitions to be filed with the Town Clerk’s Office between March 7 and April 4, 2022. Additional paperwork including a financial disclosure statement will need to be filed during that same timeframe. The primary election date is Aug. 2, 2022.