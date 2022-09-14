sister cities logo.jpg

The Town Council has voted to terminate its Sister City relation with Kasterlee, Belgium. Established in 1999, this was Fountain Hills’ first Sister Cities relationship.

The staff report to the Council states that over a number of years the Sister City relations between Fountain Hills and Kasterlee have become dormant. There have been attempts by the Fountain Hills Sister City Corp. and the Town of Fountain Hills to revive civic and cultural relations.