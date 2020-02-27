Kade Nelson has joined the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services staff as a recreation coordinator.
Nelson was born in Idaho before his family moved to Arizona where he graduated Westwood High School. He attended the University of Utah where he earned his degree in parks, recreation and tourism with an emphasis in sports management. He served internships with the NBA Utah Jazz and the Fiesta Bowl before working for a recreation district in Utah.
Nelson said he believes youth can benefit from more sports programs in the community. He said he will be working with staff and focusing on family programs for Community Services.
Nelson said he likes what he sees in Fountain Hills, as it ties back to his growing up in the small Idaho community.
“I saw that recreation programs were important to kids and I want to bring that here,” Nelson said.
He has only been in town for a few short weeks and is still learning the basics of Fountain Hills.
“I’m excited to be here,” Nelson said. “Fountain Hills provides a great opportunity. It is a strong community where people care about one another and what happens here. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Nelson lives in Tempe with his wife.