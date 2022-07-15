Beat the heat and join Fountain Hills Recreation at the Community Center on Thursday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m. for a Jurassic-themed party.
Word on the street is that there may even be some real dinosaurs. This event is free and packed with activities for everyone in the family to enjoy and will feature a fossil dig and entertainment by Dino Crew, reptile encounters with Scottsdale Community College’s Center for Native and Urban Wildlife, an inflatable, crafts, face painting and more.
Batchelor’s Pad BBQ will be onsite for families to purchase dinner or a treat from their Jurassic menu, including dino nuggets, fries and smoked pterodactyl legs.
For more information, contact Skylar Thomas at sthomas@fountainhillsaz.gov.