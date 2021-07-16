Junior Achievement is the recipient of $2,500 from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
The organization used the funds to help Fountain Hills Middle School students by providing economic programming. In May, five community leaders taught 17 classes, positively impacting fourth through eighth grade students with financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship education.
JA leadership says it is committed to continuing its program in Fountain Hills. In the past, the organization has delivered programing to Four Peaks Elementary School, Fountain Hills Middle School and Fountain Hills High School. JA curriculum again will be provided in the 2021-22 school year.
Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA) has been a leader of education students in kindergarten through high school about how to manage the economics of life through its proven economic and career readiness programs.
Each year, JA provides programing in Fountain Hills Unified School District, impacting 1,000 students in all grades.
During COVID-19, JA offered its programing virtually, but continuing to use volunteer mentors who teach the workforce readiness program online.
In a statement to Fountain Hills Community Foundation, JA officials said they believe JA is needed more than ever (because of the pandemic).
“With people losing their jobs and being furloughed, financial literacy knowledge is even more critical,” the statement reads. “The tried and tested JA curriculum can answer: How can I pay my bills? Should I have an emergency fund? Do I have the skills to continue to find viable employment?”
JA officials said they know its programming works, and the organization plays a part in addressing the crisis from the pandemic.
“If kids today are more financially and career-savvy, they are more likely to be prepared for the next crises of our lifetime and are more likely to get out of poverty,” the statement continued.
According to statistics from a recent study, JA has learned that students who participate in its programing are six percent more likely to graduate high school than the general population.
Four in five of JA alumni report JA played an important role in their decision to pursue further education.
JA students have 34 percent higher critical thinking skills than non-JA students.
The study also show that JA alumni thrive in their careers because of their decision to pursue further education.
Junior Achievement is one of 18 non-profit organizations awarded grants by FHCY. This is the first year JA is a recipient.