How can Fountain Hills youth and the broader Arizona community be prepared to succeed in life, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic? How can local youth be equipped to manage the complexities of adulthood including money, careers and decision-making?
Junior Achievement, which partners with local classrooms, equips volunteers working in various professional fields to help students address issues like these. According to Katherine Cecala, President of Junior Achievement of Arizona, the organization continues to to prepare students for their futures, even in the midst of a pandemic.
“During this unprecedented time in our community, Junior Achievement is needed now more than ever,” Cecala said. “With people losing their jobs and being furloughed, financial stability and economic security are even more critical. The tried and tested JA curriculum can answer: How can I pay my bills? Should I have an emergency fund? Do I have the skills to continue to find stable employment?”
Junior Achievement had to halt all in-person programming in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the organization transitioned its curriculum to focus on online learning, creating a new delivery model to continue pairing mentors with Arizona students.
“Even without COVID-19, we know we need to reach students through digital platforms because that’s how students are learning today and will continue to learn,” Cecala said. “Most importantly, we must continue to provide our education to the students who need it most – no matter where or how they are learning. JA is reaching students through a combination of in-person, digital and hybrid (virtual/in-classroom) programs.”
According to Cecala, Junior Achievement is preparing students (K-12) “to succeed in work and life through programs focused on work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.” For the last 15 years, Junior Achievement has impacted the lives of over 11,000 students in Fountain Hills alone. The plan is to continue the program in local schools this spring, most likely in an online format.
“If kids today are more financially- and career-savvy, they are more likely to be prepared for whatever challenges the future may hold,” Cecala explained. “We know there are lots of important causes that our community must rally around right now. At JA, we are proud to be a long-term solution that addresses many of these critical issues and empowers students to navigate the complexities of their adult lives.”
Cecala said she and Junior Achievement mentors aim to help students leave the program empowered to own their economic future, knowing they can earn money and save it wisely, start or grow businesses through entrepreneurial thinking, and be a positive force in the community.
“Our students go on to experience full careers and lives where they are better prepared to navigate the realities of the future,” she explained. “They reach greater heights than they thought possible. They become entrepreneurs, executives and leaders. They pursue their dreams, innovate and aim to shape the communities that they live in. That impact takes root immediately.”
For those looking to get involved with Junior Achievement, Cecala said community members can invest, volunteer and/or invite others to learn about the program.
For starters, individuals can support JA through the AZ Charitable Tax Credit. For those who have not already maxed out last year’s 2020 AZ Qualifying Charitable Organization tax credit contribution, contributions can be made that will have a dollar-for-dollar credit on an Arizona tax return (up to $400 per individual and $800 for those married and filing jointly).
Secondly, area professionals looking to give back to the community can volunteer to teach virtual sessions.
“We have many online volunteer opportunities for schools throughout the state and Fountain Hills to teach JA’s financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship education,” Cecala said. “It’s fun, rewarding, and you’ll directly impact the futures of a classroom of students.”
Those interested in volunteering can find out more and sign up online at jaaz.org/volunteer.
Finally, Cecala said individuals looking to pitch in can spread the word about the Junior Achievement program within their own bubbles.
“The more people who know about JA’s mission, the more volunteers and resources available to serve more students,” she said. “Encourage your employees, clients, friends and family to take advantage of the charitable tax credit and support JA. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram at @JAArizona.”