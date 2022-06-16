The newest federal holiday will be celebrated next Monday, June 20. Originating in Galveston, Texas, in 1866, June 19 is the day celebrated to mark the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
It is generally recognized as the date in 1865 when word reached Texas and other western states of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It is the longest-running African American holiday.
In 2021 President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, designating June 19 as a federal holiday.
As a result of the holiday, federally influenced operations such as the Postal Service and many banks will be observing the holiday with offices closed and no mail delivery.
State and local jurisdictions may or may not recognize the holiday. The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills and the Community Center will be open. The Sanitary District office in Fountain Hills will be open.
Trash collection by Republic Services is not impacted by the holiday. The Times offices will be open June 20, and there are no changes to deadlines.