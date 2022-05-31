The Town of Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis have scheduled a local blood drive Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. As in the past, this blood drive will be hosted out of the Fountain Hills Community Center in the Pima and Hopi rooms, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
Advance appointments are encouraged to help maintain social distancing at the upcoming blood drive, though face masks are now optional.
To make an appointment, contact Dr. Liz Smith at 480-837-2600, Paul Appeldorn at 480-836-8213, or visit donors.vitalant.org. Use the blood drive code “Kiwanis.”
According to organizers, Fountain Hills residents have already donated 390 units of blood in 2022, outpacing the community’s 2021 contributions at this point in the year.
All donors through September will be automatically entered to win a 2022 VW Taos S, donated by Valley Volkswagen dealers.
For more information, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL(84825).