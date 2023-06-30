The Independence Day holiday falls on Tuesday this year, meaning many government offices will be closed to celebrate Tuesday, July 4.
Town Hall will be closed for the holiday on July 4.
The Community Center is closed, and the Fountain Hills branch of the Maricopa County Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4.
There will be no mail delivery on Tuesday, July 4.
The offices of the Fountain Hills Unified School District are closed for the summer.
The Sanitary District and EPCOR Water will have their offices closed on Tuesday, July 4, to observe the holiday. Sanitary and water personnel will be available in the event of an emergency by using the after-hours emergency telephone number.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
There is no impact on the trash collection schedule for Republic Services.
