Camelback Classic Speech and Debate Tournament organizers are looking for individuals to “invest a small amount of time in the next generation” by serving as a community judge at the upcoming Christian homeschool speech and debate tournament sponsored by Mars Hill Speech & Debate Club.
The tournament will take place at First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., from March 4-6.
“You are already qualified,” reads an announcement for the event. “You do not need to be an expert in speech or debate to judge our competitors. Our students are learning to communicate to ‘the thinking man or woman on the street.’ To judge, you need to be 18 years old or older, a high school graduate, and in good physical and mental health.”
For those willing to volunteer their time, sessions will be held throughout the day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 4-6. The time slot a volunteer registers for will include time for orientation. For questions, write to mhsdazcj@gmail.com or, to register, visit camelbackclassic2021.homeschooldebate.net.
The following procedures will be implemented this year to help ensure health and safety.
*Competitors are being asked not to shake hands with judges after their speeches or debates.
*Organizers are placing disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in each competition room, as well as in the judges’ lounge.
*The judges’ food buffet will be replaced with personal meals. Coffee and prepackaged snacks will be available all day.
*The cleaning team will sanitize high-frequency touch points regularly.
*Competitors will not be required to wear face coverings during their speech/debate.
*Organizers will not require judges to wear a face covering.