Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.