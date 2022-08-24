Phase II (KOBA I) - Rendering - North East View (2).jpg

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has favored the Town in its ongoing legal dispute with N-Shea Group, LLC, the developer for the Park Place development.

Judge M. Scott McCoy supported the Town’s position in a brief issued following an evidentiary hearing on July 27. In a ruling on Aug. 9, McCoy denied the N-Shea Group’s request for a preliminary injunction on the development agreement.