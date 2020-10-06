A federal judge has ordered Arizona to extend its voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3, General Election until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan acted just before the registration deadline on Monday, Oct. 5.
Logan was ruling on a suit against the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office by Mi Familia Vota. The group was arguing that due to restrictions from the COVID-19 Pandemic it was unable to reach many people via is normal door-to-door, in person registration efforts.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs stated she opposes the extension but would not appeal the judge’s order.
However, the Republican National Committee is appealing to have the case heard by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Residents who wish to register, but missed the original deadline, may do so.