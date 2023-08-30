Former Maricopa County Sheriff and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official, Joe Arpaio, has announced his candidacy for the 2024 mayoral race in Fountain Hills.
Arpaio, who has lived in Fountain Hills for 23 years, said he wants a dynamic vision to address key issues facing the community and drive positive change.
In 2022, Arpaio lost the mayoral election by 213 votes. He said he refuses to concede that election and will now continue his campaign in preparation for 2024.
In a press release announcing his candidacy, Arpaio identified several areas he said will be his key points of focus.
Public safety: He plans to reinstate the Fountain Hills Sheriff’s posse with a renewed focus on proactive crime prevention. Comprised of volunteers, Arpaio said this auxiliary law enforcement unit will collaborate with the community to ensure that public safety remains a top priority.
Pro-business agenda for economic growth: Arpaio said he sees a need for economic revitalization and aims to transform Fountain Hills into a pro-business haven. Drawing on his experience as an owner of several businesses and properties in Fountain Hills, which he continues to own, Arpaio said he envisions a town characterized by sound management, favorable policies and elected officials who champion entrepreneurship. Arpaio said he appreciates Art Tollis, a former Fountain Hills councilman and current business owner, for his support, advice and expertise leading into the 2024 election.
Elevating tourism and strengthening partnerships: Fountain Hills is replete with attractions, including the Fountain at the heart of the community. Arpaio said his commitment to tourism is reflected in his travel/tour company, founded over four decades ago, which he continues to own. He notes he also played a role in the establishment of gambling casinos in Arizona, and now advocates for We-Ko-Pa Casino, at the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation adjacent to Fountain Hills, to increase its financial support to enhance the town’s prospects.
Global recognition for local impact: Arpaio said his global name recognition, relationships with federal and business officials and credibility will “position Fountain Hills as a promising destination for business, tourism, and investments.” He said his presence will catalyze growth and drive smart development, propelling the community forward.
Commitment to fiscal responsibility: Arpaio said fiscal prudence will extend to Fountain Hills’ financial practices. Drawing on his history in managing large budgets, he said he will “scrutinize spending habits, conduct audits, advocat for consolidation and reorganize where needed to optimize efficiency and save taxpayers’ dollars.”
Voice for the people: Arpaio said he hates the words “bureaucracy,” “can’t,” “surrender” and “status quo.” He said he pledges “to be a steadfast voice for the citizens of Fountain Hills, ensuring that every resident’s concerns are heard and addressed.” Arpaio said his passion for public service remains undiminished, driven by the desire to create a better future for all. He added that he will use the bully pulpit, if necessary, to accomplish his mission.
Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn said, “Joe Arpaio has been serving our town, state and nation for years. I encourage all Conservatives to join together and support the leader we know and trust.”
Arpaio concluded with a personal note.
“My late wife of 63 years, Ava, the love of my life, just before her passing told me, ‘If you’re going to run for anything, you should run for mayor of Fountain Hills,’” Arpaio said. “As I embark on this journey, I hope that my determination, experience and innovative vision will steer the community toward a brighter future.”