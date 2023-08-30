Joe Arpaio

Joe Arpaio has announced his candidacy for mayor of Fountain Hills. (Submitted photo)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official, Joe Arpaio, has announced his candidacy for the 2024 mayoral race in Fountain Hills.

Arpaio, who has lived in Fountain Hills for 23 years, said he wants a dynamic vision to address key issues facing the community and drive positive change.