Former Maricopa County Sheriff and Fountain Hills resident Joe Arpaio has taken the initial steps toward becoming an official candidate for Mayor of Fountain Hills in the 2022 election cycle. This solidifies remarks he made in September about running for the office.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Arpaio said he has led a lifetime of service to country and community and wants to continue serving in the community he knows best. Among his priorities as mayor are attracting new businesses to the city to create jobs and economic growth and continue his fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling and drug trafficking. Also, reducing taxes and regulation and increasing tourism.
“It was an honor and privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their Sheriff,” Arpaio said. “Now, I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, which I love, utilizing my life experience and commonsense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live.”
According to Town Clerk Liz Klein, Arpaio has taken the first steps in a lengthy process. He has filed a “Statement of Interest,” which is required before collecting signatures on nominating petitions. He has also filed a Statement of Organization for his candidate campaign committee.
Additional campaign paperwork can only be filed between March 7 and April 4, 2022. That includes the nominating petitions with at least 324, but no more than 647, signatures from registered voters in Fountain Hills. Also required will be a Nonpartisan Nomination Paper Declaration of Qualification and a financial disclosure statement.
Arpaio moved to Fountain Hills more than 20 years ago with his late wife, Ava. He will be 90 years old on election day.
The primary for the Town Council election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2022.