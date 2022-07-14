Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 109F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.