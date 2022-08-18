Yui Kondo 1.JPG

Meet Yui Kondo, a 15-year-old exchange student from Japan who has enjoyed his first time in the U.S. for the better part of a month.

Kondo is hosted by the family of Lisa Ristuccia, the founder of the local 4-H Club where she and others volunteer their time to provide youth with environmental education, volunteer opportunities and a chance to learn alongside students from other cultures.