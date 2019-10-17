The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the hiring of Jodi James to the position of economic development analyst. She started with the town in late September.
James brings decades of experience in marketing strategy, branding and public relations with a concentration in business development and tourism.
Most recently working in legal marketing, she was successful in cultivating new business in key industry sectors including real estate, mergers and acquisitions and manufacturing. Her background also includes experience with a national ad agency based in Phoenix, and years of experience marketing shopping centers and outdoor recreation resorts.
“We are pleased to have Jodi join the Economic Development team in Fountain Hills,” said James Smith, economic development director. “Her experience, particularly with regard to strategy, will help the town find ways to effectively position itself to grow the local economy.”
She has a history of being actively involved in community and industry associations. Jodi served as public relations chair for a statewide tourism organization in Utah, as well as Women’s Business Center, an entrepreneurial incubator to facilitate small business success.
Recently, James assumed duties related to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors program as well as participating on the Arizona Association of Economic Development PR and Marketing Committee.
She holds a degree in architectural drafting technology from Dixie State University, and studied graphic design at the Laguna College of Art and Design. She also completed the Marketing I and II certifications with the International Council of Shopping Centers.