After serving Fountain Hills Unified School District for the better part of three years, Fountain Hills Middle School principal James Carrick is moving on to new adventures; but he said his time at the Falcon nest will always hold a special place in his heart.
Carrick may be ending his Falcon career at the middle school, but he joined the flock at the local high school.
“I joined the FHUSD in July of 2017 as the assistant principal at the high school,” Carrick said. “After a year at the high school I was moved to the middle school to serve as the principal. Immediately before I came to Fountain Hills I was the attendance dean at Paradise Valley High School and I taught the majority of my career in the Cave Creek Unified School District.”
Many of Carrick’s favorite memories of his time at the high school and middle school involve his interactions with students.
“Some of my favorite memories are the times I got to present awards to the students and the times I got to watch them be kids at dances, games or just popping into classes and seeing the kids have fun,” Carrick said. “Specifically, when I was the [assistant principal] at the high school and the junior class was presenting at the School Board meeting. They gave a report on the homecoming dance and noted that they were safe and sound because, ‘Mr. Carrick was watching over them from his perch.’
“I couldn’t see into the middle of the dance floor, so I got a ladder out and sat on top of it to make sure the kids were being safe. Another of my most memorable moments was this year’s ‘drive-through’ promotion. Just getting to see the kids after all the time with them working remotely was amazing. I can count another hundred days/events that will stay with me forever. I truly appreciate the students of FHUSD.”
Along with the students, Carrick also developed a deep admiration for the Fountain Hills community.
“I did learn that when you have a community that cares about the kids and schools, that anything is possible,” Carrick said. “I learned that the people and businesses of Fountain Hills are caring and incredibly generous, both with their time and money.
“I cannot express how impressed I am with the members of the Fountain Hills Drug Coalition, the mentors, the Leadership Academy, the members of the Town Council, the Peter and Theresa Conti Foundation, Dwight Johnson and the Vern C. Johnson foundation, the individual parents, the members of the community and all the local business have answered the call of the schools whenever the students needed their help. With community support like that, the schools will continue to succeed.”